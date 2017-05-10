Editors Canada names Tom Fairley Award finalists

The Editors’ Association of Canada has announced the shortlist for the 2016 Tom Fairley Award for Editorial Excellence. The prize recognizes the country’s top editors and their contributions to a specific book published in Canada within the award year:

Barbara Berson at Douglas & McIntyre for The Heaviness of Things That Float by Jennifer Manuel

Amanda Lewis at Random House Canada for Yiddish for Pirates by Gary Barwin

Dania Sheldon at Three O’Clock Publishing for Charles Gretton: Clock and Watchmaking Through the Golden Age by Dennis Radage, Warner Meinen, and Laila Radage

The recipient of the $2,000 prize will be honoured at a banquet at the Editors’ Canada conference on June 10 in Gatineau, Quebec. The two runners-up will each receive $500.