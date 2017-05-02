Three emerging poets shortlisted for RBC Bronwen Wallace Award

The Writers’ Trust of Canada has named three finalists for the 2017 RBC Bronwen Wallace Award, recognizing emerging unpublished writers age 35 and under. This year, the $10,000 award – doubled from last year’s prize – is in recognition of a series of poems. Each finalist will receive $2,500, up from last year’s $1,000 purse.

Poets Adèle Barclay, Stuart Ross, and Moez Surani selected the following shortlist from 140 submissions:

Calgary writer Tyler Engström for “after thoughts”

Motreal author Domenica Martinello for “All Day I Dream About Sirens”

Egypt-based Noor Naga for “The Mistress and the Ping”

The winner will be announced at a ceremony at Toronto’s Royal Conservatory of Music on May 30.