Vancouver author Vivek Shraya has won the American-based Publishing Triangle Award for Trans and Gender-Variant Literature for Even This Page Is White (Arsenal Pulp Press). The prize, now in its second year, comes with a $1,000 purse.

Ojibwa-Cree elder Ma-Nee Chacab was also nominated in the category for A Two-Spirit Journey: The Autobiography of a Lesbian Ojibwa-Cree Elder (University of Manitoba Press), co-written with Mary Louisa Plummer.