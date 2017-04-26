Broken Pencil launches zine awards

Toronto-based zine and alternative culture magazine Broken Pencil has launched a new series of awards to recognize English-language zines from around the world.

The BP Zine Awards will offer $2,000 in prize money across six categories: art-comic zine, DIY/how-to zine, literary zine, perzine, political zine, and best zine overall. Winners will be announced at the Toronto edition of the Canzine Festival of Zines and Underground Arts, which takes place each fall. The deadline for this year’s submissions is July 31.