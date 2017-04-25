Claudia Casper wins 2017 Philip K. Dick Award

Vancouver author Claudia Casper’s The Mercy Journals (Arsenal Pulp Press) has won her this year’s 2017 Philip K. Dick Award, recognizing the best original science-fiction title published for the first time in the U.S. the year prior. The novel, set in a dystopian future, centres on the titular Mercy, a former soldier whose suppressed trauma unravels amid a new romance and the hope that his family may still be alive.

Casper received her award at a ceremony on April 15 at the sci-fi and fantasy convention Norwescon 40 in Seattle.