Darren Greer, Ami McKay, Erin Wunker among East Coast Literary Awards nominees

The finalists for this year’s East Coast Literary Awards, highlighting the best writing by Atlantic authors in the categories of fiction, poetry, and non-fiction, have been announced by the Writers’ Federation of Nova Scotia. Nominees are selected by peer groups of writers from the region. Recipients will be honoured at a ceremony at the Halifax Central Library on May 31.

Thomas Raddall Atlantic Fiction Award ($25,000)
J.M. Abraham Poetry Award ($2,000)
  • Jennifer Houle, The Back Channels (Signature Editions)
  • Margo Wheaton, The Unlit Path Behind the House (McGill-Queen’s University Press)
  • Patrick Woodcock, You Can’t Bury Them All (ECW Press)
Evelyn Richardson Non-Fiction Award ($2,000)