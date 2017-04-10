McGill-Queen’s book on Indigenous rights claims wins 2017 Canada Prize

Arthur J. Ray’s Aboriginal Rights Claims and the Making and Remaking of History, published by McGill-Queen’s University Press, has won the 2017 Canada Prize in the Humanities and Social Sciences. Winners were selected from titles that have received funding from the Awards to Scholarly Publications Program, administered by the Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences.

This year’s French-language winner is Mylène Bédard for Écrire en temps d’insurrections : Pratiques épistolaires et usages de la presse chez les femmes patriotes (1830-1840) (Presses de l’Université de Montréal).