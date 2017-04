Madeleine Thien’s novel Do Not Say We Have Nothing is among six titles nominated for the 2017 Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction.

Last year, Thien took home the Scotiabank Giller Prize and the Governor General’s Literary Award for fiction, and was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize.

Margaret Atwood’s Hag-Seed (Knopf Canada) and Heather O’Neill’s The Lonely Hearts Hotel, (HarperCollins Canada) made the Baileys’ 16-title longlist.

The winner will be announced June 7.