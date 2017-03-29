Charles Bronfman, Annette Verschuren make National Business Book Awards shortlist

Titles about the changing digital world and two memoirs make up this year’s National Business Book Award shortlist. The $30,000 prize recognizes outstanding non-fiction titles on Canadian business published the previous year.

A jury, chaired by CBC chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge and comprising Hydro One chair David Denison, adjudicator Deirdre McMurdy, author and publisher Anna Porter, and Senator Pamela Wallin, winnowed down the longlist to the the following four finalists:

Charles Bronfman with Howard Green, Distilled: A Memoir of Family, Seagram, Baseball, and Philanthropy (HarperCollins)

Daniel J. Levitin, A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age (Allen Lane Canada)

Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott, Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin is Changing Money, Business and the World (Portfolio Canada)

(Portfolio Canada) Annette Verschuren with Eleanor Beaton, Bet on Me: Leading and Succeeding in Business and in Life (HarperCollins)

The winner will be announced at an award breakfast in Toronto on April 24.