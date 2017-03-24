Katherena Vermette, David Bergen, Ma-Nee Chacaby nominated for Manitoba Book Awards

The Manitoba Book Awards have announced the shortlists for its 2016 prizes.

The awards, which represent a purse of more than $30,000, honour books written or published by Manitobans, focused on Manitoba subjects or published in the province. This year, juries in 18 categories read 127 English- and French-language books submitted by Canadian publishers.

Katherena Vermette’s Governor General’s Literary Award–nominated novel The Break (House of Anansi Press) is nominated for the Margaret Laurence Award for Fiction against four other titles, including David Bergen’s The Stranger (HarperCollins). Ma-Nee Chacaby’s A Two-Spirit Journey: The Autobiography of a Lesbian Ojibwa-Cree Elder (University of Manitoba Press) – which was recently nominated for Lambda Literary and Publishing Triangle awards – is shortlisted for the Mary Scorer Award for Best Book by a Manitoba Publisher.

A full list of nominees in all categories are available on the awards website. The winners will be announced April 22.