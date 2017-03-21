Al-Solaylee, Blatchford, Richler up for Shaughnessy Cohen Prize

Five titles, representing a diverse range of subjects, have been nominated for the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing, administered by the Writers’ Trust of Canada. The finalists were selected by a jury comprising CBC foreign correspondent Nahlah Ayed, National Post columnist Colby Cosh, and former Member of Parliament Megan Leslie. The winner, who receives $25,000, will be announced at the Politics and the Pen gala in Ottawa on May 10.

The finalists are: