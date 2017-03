The Writers’ Trust of Canada has announced the jury for this year’s Shaughnessy Cohen Prize, a $25,000 honour recognizing the country’s best books on political topics. CBC foreign correspondent Nahlah Ayed, National Post columnist Colby Cosh, and Oceans for World Wildlife Fund Canada vice-president Megan Leslie will select this year’s award winner.

Prize finalists will be announced on March 21. The winner will be named May 10 at the Politics and the Pen Gala in Ottawa.