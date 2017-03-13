Bruce Walsh named Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation mentor

Bruce Walsh, publisher of University of Regina Press, has been named a Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation mentor for his expertise in scholarly and regional publishing, as well as indigenous issues. He is one of 11 other 2017 mentors, who join 106 of the foundation’s alumni mentors. Mentors provide advice based on their specialty and work with the charity over two or three years to research and better understand critical issues facing Canada, with an aim to take action in the areas of human rights and dignity, responsible citizenship, Canada’s role in the world, and people and their natural environment. Walsh will receive an honorarium and travel allowance to participate in research initiatives, conferences, and other educational events, working with decision makers to enact change.