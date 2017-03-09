Brooks, Hardcastle, Goyette win ReLit Awards

The recipients of this year’s ReLit Awards, identifying top titles from Canada’s independent publishers, were announced on March 9.

University of British Columbia writing instructor Carellin Brooks won in the novel category for One Hundred Days of Rain (BookThug), a story chronicling the end of a marriage.

Toronto writer Kevin Hardcastle won the short fiction category for his debut collection, Debris (Biblioasis), which comprises eleven stories of rural outsiders “on the fringes of society.”

Quebec-born, Halifax-based poet and Dalhousie University creative writing professor Sue Goyette won the poetry award for The Brief Reincarnation of a Girl (Gaspereau Press), based on the true story of the Massachusetts parents convicted of their four-year-old daughter’s murder.

The authors each receive a special ReLit ring designed by Newfoundland artist Christopher Kearney.