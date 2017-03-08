Atwood, O’Neill, Thien make 2017 Baileys Women’s Prize longlist

Canadians Margaret Atwood, Madeleine Thien, and Heather O’Neill are among 16 international women authors longlisted for this year’s Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction. Other nominees, culled from 189 submissions, include debut Nigerian novelist Ayòbámi Adébáyò and U.S. authors Annie Proulx and Mary Gaitskill.

Atwood is nominated for Hag-Seed (Knopf Canada), her rendition of Shakespeare’s The Tempest as part of the Hogarth Shakespeare series, which marks the 400th anniversary of the Bard’s death with a series of modern retellings.

Two-time Scotiabank Giller Prize finalist O’Neill is longlisted for her latest novel, The Lonely Hearts Hotel (HarperCollins Canada), about the decades-long love between two Montreal orphans.

Thien is recognized for her Giller Prize– and Governor General’s Literary Award–winning novel Do Not Say We Have Nothing (Knopf), which follows an extended Chinese family through Mao’s Cultural Revolution and the Tiananmen Square protests.

The winner of the £30,000 award will be announced at a ceremony in June. This is the last year Baileys will remain on as the literary prize’s sponsor after it took over from Orange in 2013.