Robert F. Worth wins Lionel Gelber Prize

American journalist Robert F. Worth has won the Lionel Gelber Prize for A Rage for Order: The Middle East in Turmoil, from Tahrir Square to ISIS (Farrar, Straus and Giroux).

The $15,000 annual award, presented to the best English-language book on foreign affairs, is administered by the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs. A Rage for Order was selected by a jury comprising Globe and Mail editor-in-chief John Stackhouse, 2016 Gelber Prize winner and journalist Scott Shane, and international professors Allison Stanger, Astrid Tuminez, and Antje Wiener.

In a press release, jury chair John Stackhouse notes, “The Arab Spring’s ebb and flow was so sudden that its consequence can be mistaken as fleeting. Robert F. Worth’s Rage for Order makes the case otherwise, revealing how the events of 2010 had been years, perhaps decades, in the making, and their aftershocks may be just as lasting. … Through courageous reporting and empathetic writing, Worth makes clear that the popular will behind the Arab Spring has not receded, nor has the power behind its suppression abated.”

The other award finalists were Rosa Brooks for How Everything Became War and the Military Became Everything: Tales from the Pentagon (Simon & Schuster); Shadi Hamid for Islamic Exceptionalism: How the Struggle Over Islam Is Reshaping the World (St. Martin’s Press); Arkady Ostrovsky for The Invention of Russia: From Gorbachev’s Freedom to Putin’s War (Viking); and Laura Secor for Children of Paradise: The Struggle for the Soul of Iran (Allen Lane Canada).