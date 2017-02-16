Canadian Civil Liberties Association to honour Margie Wolfe and Katherine Govier at gala, featuring Edward Snowden as guest speaker

Second Story Press co-founder and publisher Margie Wolfe and Toronto author Katherine Govier are among a selection of “extraordinary Canadians” being honoured at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association’s annual gala on April 17.

Journalists Jim Bronskill and Ben Makuch, and artist Patricia Gagic are also being recognized for excellence in the arts. A special recognition will be presented posthumously to author and physicist Ursula Franklin.

Former U.S. intelligence officer turned whistleblower Edward Snowden will serve as the event’s special guest speaker and as a honouree, joining the evening via a live link from Russia.

Proceeds from the gala will go toward the non-profit’s work advocating for civil liberties in Canada.