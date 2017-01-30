Sandra Martin wins 2017 B.C. National Award for Canadian Non-fiction

The Globe & Mail‘s Sandra Martin was named the recipient of the 2017 B.C. National Award for Canadian Non-fiction for A Good Death: Making the Most of Our Final Choices (HarperCollins). The book examines the right to die movement internationally through the personal stories of its advocates.

Martin accepted her $40,000 prize at a ceremony in Vancouver on Jan. 26, alongside finalists Taras Grescoe, for Shanghai Grand: Forbidden Love and International Intrigue on the Eve of the Second World War (Harper Avenue); Robert Moor, for On Trails: An Exploration (Patrick Crean Editions); and Alexandra Shimo, for Invisible North: The Search for Answers on a Troubled Reserve (Dundurn Press). Each finalist received $5,000.