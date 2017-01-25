Ivan Coyote and Robin Stevenson receive ALA honours

Canadian authors Ivan E. Coyote and Robin Stevenson have been recognized with 2017 American Library Association Stonewall Awards, administered annually for exceptional English-language books with LGBT characters or themes.

Coyote’s Tomboy Survival Guide, published by Arsenal Pulp Press in October, was one of four Israel Fishman Non-fiction Award Honor Books. The memoir-in-stories about the author’s tomboy past and experiences as a “gender-box-defying” person was also longlisted for the 2017 B.C. National Award for Canadian Non-fiction last fall.

Stevenson’s Pride: Celebrating Diversity & Community (Orca Book Publishers, April) was one of three titles recognized with a Mike Morgan & Larry Romans Children’s & Young Adult Award. The non-fiction book examines the history and significance of LGBT Pride events around the world.

The awards were presented by the ALA and the LGBT Round Table on Jan. 23 during the ALA’s Midwinter Meeting and Exhibits in Atlanta. Each winning author received a commemorative plaque and a $1,000 U.S. cash prize. Other recipients this year included U.S. author Rick Riordan and U.K. novelist Jenny Downham.