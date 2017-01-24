2016 ReLit nominees announced

Nominees for the 2016 ReLit Awards were announced on Jan. 24.

Longlists of 16 nominees each were presented in three categories: novel, poetry, and short fiction. Novel nominees include Martin John by Anakana Schofield (Biblioasis), A Superior Man by Paul Yee (Arsenal Pulp Press), and Where Did You Sleep Last Night by Lynn Crosbie (House of Anansi Press). In the poetry category, David McGimpsey was nominated for his book Asbestos Heights (Coach House Books) alongside Sue Goyette for The Brief Reincarnation of a Girl (Gaspereau Press). In the short-fiction category, nominees include Jess Taylor for Pauls (BookThug) and Russell Smith for Confidence (Bilbioasis).

The ReLit Awards, founded in 2000, are presented annually to books by Canadian authors, published by an independent Canadian press in the previous calendar year. Winners receive a handcrafted ReLit ring.