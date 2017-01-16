Anita Rau Badami to chair 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize jury

The 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize jury has been announced. Montreal-based author Anita Rau Badami – a finalist for last year’s Canada Reads competition and whose accolades include a Marian Engel Award win and longlist nods from the International IMPAC Dublin Literary Award and the Orange Prize for Fiction – will serve as the jury chair. Additional jury members include: Giller winners André Alexis and Lynn Coady; U.S.-based Nathan Englander, winner of the Frank O’Connor International Short Story Award, and; prolific U.K. novelist and non-fiction writer Richard Beards.

The longlist for the 2017 prize will be revealed in September‚ with a shortlist to follow in October. The winner will be presented with the $100,000 award at a black-tie gala in Toronto on Nov. 21.