Awards: David Huebert and Adele Barclay win 2016 Walrus literary prizes

David Huebert and Adèle Barclay are the winners of this year’s Walrus poetry prizes.

London‚ Ontario–based writer Huebert received the $4,000 Walrus Poetry Prize for his poem “Colloquium: J.T. Henry and Lady Simcoe on Early Ontario Petrocolonialism,” while Vancouver poet Barclay won the $1,000 Readers’ Choice Award for her piece‚ “I Open the Dryer and a Robin Sails Out.” Huebert’s debut collection‚ We Are No Longer the Smart Kids in Class‚ appeared in 2015 from Guernica Editions‚ and he has a forthcoming book of short fiction releasing with Biblioasis. Nightwood Editions published Barclay’s first title‚ If I Were in a Cage I’d Reach Out for You, earlier this year‚ after which it was nominated for the 2015 Robert Kroetsch Award for Innovative Poetry.

The contest was administrated and judged by The Walrus poetry editor Damian Rogers and poet Hoa Nguyen.