Awards: Grescoe‚ Martin‚ Moor‚ Shimo shortlisted for B.C. National Award for Canadian Non-fiction

The B.C. Achievement Foundation has named four finalists for the 13th annual B.C. National Award for Canadian Non-fiction‚ culled from a longlist released last month. Each of the following shortlisters will receive a $5,000 prize:
- Taras Grescoe‚ Shanghai Grand: Forbidden Love and International Intrigue on the Eve of the Second World War (Harper Avenue)
- Sandra Martin‚ A Good Death: Making the Most of Our Final Choices (Patrick Crean Editions)
- Robert Moor‚ On Trails: An Exploration (Simon & Schuster Canada)
- Alexandra Shimo‚ Invisible North: The Search for Answers on a Troubled Reserve (Dundurn Press)
The winner of the $40,000 award will be announced at a ceremony in Vancouver on Jan. 26.