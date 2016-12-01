Quill and Quire

Awards

« Back to
Quillblog

Awards: Grescoe‚ Martin‚ Moor‚ Shimo shortlisted for B.C. National Award for Canadian Non-fiction

Alexandra Shimo (photo: Michael Banasiak)

Alexandra Shimo (photo: Michael Banasiak)

The B.C. Achievement Foundation has named four finalists for the 13th annual B.C. National Award for Canadian Non-fiction‚ culled from a longlist released last month. Each of the following shortlisters will receive a $5,000 prize:

The winner of the $40,000 award will be announced at a ceremony in Vancouver on Jan. 26.