Vancouver Public Library recognizes Thien, Suzuki, and others with literary landmarks

The Vancouver Public Library has honoured a number of authors with new plaques meant to commemorate literary “landmarks” across the city.

As part of the project, which was founded by VPL and B.C. BookWorld in 2015, former homes and offices of last year’s Giller Prize recipient Madeleine Thien, renowned conservationist David Suzuki, fiction writer Ivan Coyote, and poet bill bissett have just been festooned with plaques. Landmarks for Anosh Irani, Helen Potrebenko, Peter Trower, and Paul Yee will be added later this year.