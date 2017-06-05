New AMC streaming service picks up adaptation of Emily Schultz’s The Blondes

A TV adaptation of Ontario-born writer Emily Schultz’s 2012 novel The Blondes (Doubleday Canada) will be among six new projects being developed by Shudder, a new streaming service being launched by the U.S.-based AMC network. Shudder will focus on thriller, suspense, and horror genres.

The Blondes follows the wave of a rabies-like epidemic that only seems to afflict blonde women. It was opted for on-screen adaptation by Los Angeles’s Branded Pictures Entertainment last year.

J. Todd Harris and Marc Marcum of Branded remain on board as executive producers of the series, which will air ad-free on a monthly or yearly subscription basis in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and Ireland at a date still to be determined. The script began as a project co-written by Schultz and her husband, writer and media artist Brian Joseph Davis.