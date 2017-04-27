2017 Canadian Authors for Indies highlights

The third annual Canadian Authors for Indies takes place April 29 at 87 booksellers across the country. Authors will visit local stores to hand-sell titles, offer book recommendations, and participate in unique book-related events, such as scavenger hunts and prize giveaways. Some highlights include:
Ontario
- Book City in Toronto will feature a variety of authors, such as Melanie Florence, Plum Johnson, and Nathan Whitlock (Bloor Street location); Scaachi Koul, Melanie Fishbane, and Alanna Mitchell (Danforth location); Elan Mastai, Terri Favro, and Lisa de Nikolits (Beaches location); Leah Bobet, Eva Stachniak, and Sidney Smith (Yonge Street location).
- Also in Toronto, Type Books will welcome 14 authors to its Queen Street store, including Scaachi Koul, Mastai, Smith, Kamal Al-Solaylee, Kenneth Oppel, Ruth Ohi, Andrew Pyper, and Vikki VanSickle.
- Andrew Pyper will also be stopping in at Peterborough’s Hunter Street Books and Uxbridge’s Blue Heron Books.
- Port Hope, Ontario’s Furby House Books; Cobourg, Ontario’s Let’s Talk Books; and Blue Heron will see genre writers Ian Hamilton, Linwood Barclay, Shari Lapena, and Nicole Lundrigan visiting all three stores.
- Linwood Barclay and Shari Lapena will join Eva Stachniak, Jane Urquhart, and others at Brighton, Ontario’s Lighthouse Books.
Alberta/B.C.
- Audreys Books in Edmonton will welcome The Sicilian Wife author Caterina Edwards and YA authors Lorna Schultz Nicholson, Kate Boorman, Steven Sandor, Marty Chan, and others.
- Vancouver’s Book Warehouse will host more than 10 multi-genre authors, including kids’ writer Kallie George, novelist Dietrick Kalteis, cookbook authors Tessa Huff and Dana VanVeller, and non-fiction writers Cea Sunrise Person and Grant Lawrence.
- Kalteis, Person, and Lawrence will also head to North Vancouver’s 32 Books & Gallery to join 11 other authors – including Sam Wiebe, Claudia Casper, and picture-book illustrator Sara Gillingham.
- Author-illustrator Ashley Spires will be at Vancouver’s Kidsbooks alongside Susin Nielsen, Roberta Rich, and more.
- Ashley Spires will also make an appearance at Delta, B.C.’s Black Bond Books with Darren Groth, Frank Townsley, and Mark Winston.
- Adult and YA novelist Susan Juby will celebrate at Whistler’s Armchair Books with Janie Chang, Stella Harvey, and Susan Oakey-Baker.
East Coast
- New Brunswick booksellers Tidewater Books (Sackville) and Westminster Books (Fredericton) will welcome Corey Redekop and Chuck Bowie, though the former store will host its event on May 6.
- The Bookmark in Charlottetown is the only participating P.E.I.–based store, with Jeff Bursey, Sharon McKay, and a handful of other authors.
- St. John’s mainstay Broken Books will be the sole Newfoundland and Labrador bookseller taking part, with authors Mary Dalton, Herbert Hopkins, and Michelle Butler Hallett.
- In Quebec, Bonnie Farmer, David Homel, and others will be working shifts at Librairie Paragraphe Bookstore in Montreal.
- Louise Penny and Anne Fortier will get behind the counter at Knowlton’s Brome Lake Books.
- Authors will also be present at Pointe-Claire’s Librairie Clio and Livres Babar.