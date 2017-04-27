2017 Canadian Authors for Indies highlights

The third annual Canadian Authors for Indies takes place April 29 at 87 booksellers across the country. Authors will visit local stores to hand-sell titles, offer book recommendations, and participate in unique book-related events, such as scavenger hunts and prize giveaways. Some highlights include:

Ontario

Book City in Toronto will feature a variety of authors, such as Melanie Florence, Plum Johnson, and Nathan Whitlock (Bloor Street location); Scaachi Koul, Melanie Fishbane, and Alanna Mitchell (Danforth location); Elan Mastai, Terri Favro, and Lisa de Nikolits (Beaches location); Leah Bobet, Eva Stachniak, and Sidney Smith (Yonge Street location).

Also in Toronto, Type Books will welcome 14 authors to its Queen Street store, including Scaachi Koul, Mastai, Smith, Kamal Al-Solaylee, Kenneth Oppel, Ruth Ohi, Andrew Pyper, and Vikki VanSickle.

Andrew Pyper will also be stopping in at Peterborough’s Hunter Street Books and Uxbridge’s Blue Heron Books.

Port Hope, Ontario’s Furby House Books; Cobourg, Ontario’s Let’s Talk Books; and Blue Heron will see genre writers Ian Hamilton, Linwood Barclay, Shari Lapena, and Nicole Lundrigan visiting all three stores.

Linwood Barclay and Shari Lapena will join Eva Stachniak, Jane Urquhart, and others at Brighton, Ontario’s Lighthouse Books.

Alberta/B.C.

Audreys Books in Edmonton will welcome The Sicilian Wife author Caterina Edwards and YA authors Lorna Schultz Nicholson, Kate Boorman, Steven Sandor, Marty Chan, and others.

Vancouver’s Book Warehouse will host more than 10 multi-genre authors, including kids’ writer Kallie George, novelist Dietrick Kalteis, cookbook authors Tessa Huff and Dana VanVeller, and non-fiction writers Cea Sunrise Person and Grant Lawrence.

Kalteis, Person, and Lawrence will also head to North Vancouver’s 32 Books & Gallery to join 11 other authors – including Sam Wiebe, Claudia Casper, and picture-book illustrator Sara Gillingham.

Author-illustrator Ashley Spires will be at Vancouver’s Kidsbooks alongside Susin Nielsen, Roberta Rich, and more.

Ashley Spires will also make an appearance at Delta, B.C.’s Black Bond Books with Darren Groth, Frank Townsley, and Mark Winston.

Adult and YA novelist Susan Juby will celebrate at Whistler’s Armchair Books with Janie Chang, Stella Harvey, and Susan Oakey-Baker.

East Coast