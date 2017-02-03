The Handmaid’s Tale returns to the bestsellers list, hits Super Bowl Sunday



Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale (McClelland & Stewart/Emblem) is once again a bestseller. BookNet Canada’s sales-tracking service has the title, originally published in 1985, at No. 10 on this week’s list for Canadian fiction.

The book is likely to climb charts south of the border too, with the forthcoming adaptation running on Hulu starting April 26. Hulu must believe there is a broad audience for a series about a totalitarian regime that treats women like chattel, because the video-on-demand service is running a commercial during Sunday’s Super Bowl – considered one of the most prime broadcasting spots on American television.