Toronto Public Library orders copies of Milo Yiannopoulos’s Dangerous

According to Toronto news service Twelve Thirty Six, the Toronto Public Library will carry Milo Yiannopoulos’s memoir, Dangerous. The TPL confirms that nine branches have ordered a copy of the controversial book by the far-right figurehead, published by Simon & Schuster imprint Threshold Editions. According to the book’s page on the TPL website, there are already two holds.

On Jan. 25, author Roxane Gay announced she was pulling her book from Simon & Schuster because of its decision to publish Yiannopoulos. More than 160 S&S children’s authors and illustrators have also signed an open letter asking the publisher to “take an irrefutable stand against hate.”