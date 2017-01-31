Linwood Barclay cancels U.S. book events over Trump’s travel ban

On Jan. 30, bestselling mystery writer Linwood Barclay announced on Twitter that he has cancelled his upcoming U.S. book events, “at least until the travel ban is lifted.”

The U.S.-born author, who now lives in Oakville, Ontario, and has dual Canadian-American citizenship, wrote in the The Globe & Mail: “I imagined a situation in which I was crossing into the U.S. at the same time as Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, who has been nominated for an Oscar but is now blocked from coming to the Academy Awards ceremony in California. What would I say to him as I waltzed through?”

Barclay had several events scheduled in Arizona for his latest book, The Twenty-Three, which was published in November.