Writers’ Trust announces 2017–18 Berton House residents

The Writers’ Trust of Canada announced the roster of authors taking up residency at the Berton House Writers’ Retreat for 2017–18:

Elizabeth Ruth, the Toronto-based author of Ten Good Seconds of Silence, a finalist for the Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize;

Wendi Stewart, of Wolfville, Nova Scotia, and the author of the novel Meadowlark;

Lawrence Hill, author of 10 books, including the novels The Book of Negroes and The Illegal;

Sandy Pool, currently a visiting scholar at the University of Calgary and a past finalist for a Governor General’s Literary Award and a Trillium Book Award.

Authors chosen for the Berton residency travel to Dawson City, Yukon, to spend three months living and working in the childhood home of Canadian icon Pierre Berton.