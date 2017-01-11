Children’s author Patricia Bow, 1946-2017

Patricia Bow, author of sci-fi/fantasy books for young readers, passed away on January 7 following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Bow is perhaps best known for her 2004 middle-grade novel The Bone Flute (Orca Book Publishers), which was nominated for a Sliver Birch award. In recent years, the author, who retired from her position in the communications office of the University of Waterloo in 2011, turned to self-publishing her novels.

Bow is survived by her husband, Eric, her son, author James Bow, her daughter-in-law, author Erin Bow, and two granddaughters. Visitation and a memorial service will take place in Kitchener on January 14. Details can be found here.